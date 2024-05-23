EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 515,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
