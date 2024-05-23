EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 515,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.