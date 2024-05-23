EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 282,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,743 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $980,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 575,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 146,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,458,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 130,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

