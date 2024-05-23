EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,598 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

