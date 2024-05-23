EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $218.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,807. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

