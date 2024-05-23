Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.98. Evotec shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 49,228 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday.

Evotec Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth about $53,931,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

