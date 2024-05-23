ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 36,847 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00.

ExlService Trading Up 0.1 %

EXLS opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

