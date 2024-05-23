Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 28th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 1,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $473.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

