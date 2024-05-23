Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FNF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 290,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,132. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

