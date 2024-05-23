FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,262,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,923. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

