FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $19.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.25. The company had a trading volume of 508,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,214. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $292.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.