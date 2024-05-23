First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $251.75, but opened at $245.00. First Solar shares last traded at $240.92, with a volume of 1,380,422 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,191 shares of company stock worth $7,809,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

