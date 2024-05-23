Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

