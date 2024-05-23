Flare Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $9.49 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,753,559,261 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,753,559,261.02242 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0284523 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $10,314,883.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

