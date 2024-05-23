Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

