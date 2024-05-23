Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Sells $18,900.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) Director Dov Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIO stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

