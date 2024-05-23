Foundation Mastercard Sells 108,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total transaction of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $456.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $424.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.42 and its 200-day moving average is $444.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

