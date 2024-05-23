Foundation Mastercard Sells 108,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total transaction of $64,500,450.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00.
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $456.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $424.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.42 and its 200-day moving average is $444.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
