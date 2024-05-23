Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,158,034 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.58% of FirstEnergy worth $121,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FE opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

