Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 406,958 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,958 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.82% of New York Times worth $146,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

