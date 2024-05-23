Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 148,443 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $123,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $641.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $650.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $606.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

