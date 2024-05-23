Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077,786 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $126,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

