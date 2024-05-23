Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of ARM worth $136,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 115.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is 95.30. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 93.48.

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.