Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 584.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.20. The stock had a trading volume of 279,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,409. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $292.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

