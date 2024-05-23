Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 172 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

