Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 602 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.37. 51,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,380. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

