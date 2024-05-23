Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Relx by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.41. 183,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

