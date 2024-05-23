Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMC traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.27. 302,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $211.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

