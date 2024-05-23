Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $590.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $576.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.71. The firm has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

