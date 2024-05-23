Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,442. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

