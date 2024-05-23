Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $27.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $949.69. 687,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,416. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

