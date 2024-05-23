Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.63. 606,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $421.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,681,580 shares of company stock worth $765,101,407. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

