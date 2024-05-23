Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $177.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,007,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,544,289. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

