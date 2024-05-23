Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 1,346,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,781. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

