Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

AVGO traded up $15.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,408.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,184. The company has a market capitalization of $652.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,318.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $676.06 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

