Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJS traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

