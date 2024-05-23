Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.63. The stock had a trading volume of 737,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,812. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

