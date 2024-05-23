Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gartner Stock Up 0.5 %
Gartner stock opened at $451.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
