Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner stock opened at $451.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

