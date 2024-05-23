Generac’s (GNRC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $149.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

