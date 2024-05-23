Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.42

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 106110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 176.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 760,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.