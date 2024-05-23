Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.18. 234,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,139,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

