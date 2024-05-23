Gilat Satellite Networks’ (GILT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

GILT stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $301.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $640,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.