Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 399,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

