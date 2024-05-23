Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 65 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $287.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average is $259.12. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.