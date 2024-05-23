Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 217,482 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,733,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-E Online stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 305,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

