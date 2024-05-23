Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Buys 10,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,193.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.05 per share, with a total value of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

GLP opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.33. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth $459,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global Partners by 42.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

