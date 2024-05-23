Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.