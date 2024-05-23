Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.
Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 10.3 %
NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GOGL
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.