GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.66

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 14136009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 21.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

