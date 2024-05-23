Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 11,802 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $31.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

