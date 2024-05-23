GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1,710.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,022 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

