Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 2.8% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,961,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,436,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,925,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,232,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,452 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,174,000 after purchasing an additional 298,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

