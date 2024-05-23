GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 158,774 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 646.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 97,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 84,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 222,726 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

